The Jackrabbits and Coyotes have swept the Summit League Player of the Week honors.

On the men's side, South Dakota State's Mike Daum gets the nod for the fourth time this season, after averaging 32 points and 13 rebounds in road wins at North Dakota State and Omaha.

The junior from Kimball, Nebraska collected double-doubles in both games - 37 points and 15 rebounds against the Bison and 27 points with 11 rebounds against the Mavericks.

In those two SDSU wins, Daum was 22-of-22 from the free throw line.

On the women's side, South Dakota sophomore Ciara Duffy is the player of the week for the second straight week.

The Rapid City native averaged 19 points, five rebounds, five assists in road wins over North Dakota State and Western Illinois.