South Dakota Tabs Palleschi as New Women’s Hoops Voice

The South Dakota Coyote Women's Basketball program has a new play-by-play voice.

On Monday morning, GoYotes.com shared the news that Jerry Palleschi will take up the leading role for the Women's Basketball program on the radio broadcasts, and will also be the sideline reporter for USD Football.

Palleschi takes over for Carter Woodiel, who had served in the role since 2020.

Here's a bit on Palleschi and his prior experience from the release:

Palleschi, a 2012 graduate of the University of South Dakota, is currently the project director for the Sioux Falls Sports Authority. His job duties include coordinating major events such as the Sioux Falls Marathon, Sioux Falls Boxing Classic, and NCAA championships. The Sioux Falls Sports Authority also assists the Summit League with the Summit League Basketball Championships at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

He has been involved heavily with local broadcasts from play-by-play to PA announcing and has been on the beat of the local sports scene in the past, working as the co-host and producer of Overtime with Jeff Thurn and Jerry Palleschi on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO.

Palleschi will make his debut on the Coyote Sports Network from Learfield on Thursday, August 31st when the Yotes open the season against the Missouri Tigers in Columbia, Missouri.

As for the play-by-play debut, that will take place down the road when the Coyote Women's Basketball team opens the season with the Battle for Atlantis in November. Opponents for the tournament are TBD at this time.

For all of the latest on Coyote sports and women's basketball visit GoYotes.com.

Source: Go Yotes

