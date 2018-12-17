A pair of South Dakota juniors are tops in the Summit League this week.

Coyotes guard Ciara Duffy is the Summit League Women's Player of the Week after leading the USD to a road win over #22 Missouri, Saturday (December 15)

The Rapid City native scored a game-high 20 points, pulled down four rebounds and dished out three assists while also going 5-for-5 from the free throw line.

The win was the Coyotes' second over a Top 25 team this season (Iowa State). It marks the first time a Summit League women's team has knocked off a pair of ranked opponents in the same season.

This week, USD finishes the non-conference portion of the 2018-19 schedule with a trio of games at the Puerto Rico Classic. The Coyotes play Grambling (December 19), Loyola Marymount (December 20), and Indiana (December 21).

Meanwhile, South Dakota junior guard Cody Kelley shares Summit League Men's Player of the Week honors with Omaha forward Mitch Hahn.

Kelley, a Gillette, Wyoming native, averaged 14 points, five rebounds and five assists over a pair of Coyote victories over Bellevue and Colorado State. He scored a game-high 18 points in the Bellevue win and finished with ten points, eight rebounds and seven assists against Colorado State.

USD plays at #1 Kansas, Tuesday (December 18), before returning home to close out its non-conference schedule against Southern Miss, Friday (December 21).