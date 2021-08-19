South Dakota’s Final 14 Festivals of the Summer

In the last few month's has your mindset been focused on making up for last year? You're not alone. There are just too many great events to pass up. And, when you search from corner to corner and everywhere in between throughout South Dakota, we know how to entertain.

Here comes the last hurrah for the summer. River events, downtown events, rodeo, BBQ, Black Hills events, all with live music, delicious food, and small-town hospitality. Damn it's great to live in the northern plains!

Okay, take a look below and see which events are bookmarked for you:

Central States Fair-Rapid City August 19-29

Riverboat Days-Yankton August 20-22

Frontier Days-White Lake August 20-22

American Island Days-Chamberlain August 20-22

Sioux Falls Downtown Riverfest August 21

East Sully Shin-Dig-Harrold August 21

Corn Palace Festival-Mitchell August 25-29

Kool Deadwood Nites-Deadwood August 25-29

Steam Threshing Jamboree-Madison August 26-29

Hugh Glass Rendezvous-Lemmon August 26-29

Sizzlin' Summer Nights-Aberdeen August 27-28

Wine, Brew and BBQ-Hill City August 27-28

End of Summer Dance-White Lake August 28

South Dakota State Fair-Huron September 2-6

Source: South Dakota Magazine