South Dakota’s Grace Larkins Named AP National PotW

Just when you think Iowa native Grace Larkins has done it all, she adds another milestone to her already impressive career.

The USD Coyote star Senior had quite the last week on the hardwood, and garnered Summit League honors for her record-breaking work.

Now, she has drawn national attention and was tabbed on Tuesday as the AP National Player of the Week.

Per GoYotes.com:

In South Dakota's 77-60 home win over St. Thomas Thursday night, Larkins tied her at the time career-high with 34 points, adding 12 rebounds and eight assists. She also entered the top 10 in the Coyote record books for career steals in the game. The Coyotes picked up a 71-66 home win over Omaha Saturday, and Larkins took things up a notch in the victory. Larkins' totaled a career-high and program record 45 points, on a program record 19 made baskets, adding 13 rebounds (tied for her most in a game this season) and six assists. The 45 points is the second most by a Division I player this season, and the third most by a Summit League player in conference history. Larkins now stands at fourth in the country in points per game (24.7) and is 18th in assists (5.7), and 42nd in rebounds (9.4). Her 445 points so far this season are the second most in Division I behind Arkansas' Izzy Higginbottom, who has scored 466 points.

Larkins and the Coyotes are now 9-9 on the season and 3-1 in Summit League action. They take on North Dakota in Grand Forks in their lone matchup of the week on Wednesday night, a 7:00 tip off time.

Source: GoYotes.com

