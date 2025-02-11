Latest Standings and Tournament Details for Summit League, NSIC

Believe it or not, we are currently coming down the home stretch of the regular seasons in Men's and Women's hoops in both the Summit League and the NSIC.

Both tournaments will make their return to Sioux Falls in the coming weeks, and it's time that we set the stage.

Here are the latest standings for both Men's and Women's hoops in each conference, as well as tournament details here in the Sioux Empire.

NSIC

The 12-team NSIC Men’s & Women's Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals, Semifinals and Championships are set to take place Sat.-Tues., March 1-4 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. First round games will be played Wednesday, Feb. 26 on campus (top four seeds each receive first round byes).

NSIC Women's Standings

attachment-NSIC Women loading...

NSIC Men's Standings

attachment-NSIC Men loading...

The Summit League

Summit League basketball fans are now able to purchase all-session tickets for the 2025 Men’s and Women’s Championships. All-session tickets are available online at Ticketmaster.com or in-person at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center box office. The men’s and women’s brackets will feature each of the League’s nine members and combine to see 16 games played over a five-day span at the PREMIER Center. The action starts on Wednesday, March 5 with a combined session involving first round games between the No. 8 and No. 9 seeds for both genders. Sunday's title games will be played at 3 p.m. (women's) and 8 p.m. (men's).

Summit League Women's Standings

attachment-Summit League Women loading...

Summit League Men's Standings

attachment-Summit League Men loading...

Sources: NorthernSun.org and TheSummitLeague.Org

