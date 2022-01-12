Star Tribune Lists 12 Replacements for Mike Zimmer with Vikes

The Minnesota Vikings are looking for a new head coach and GM after they fired Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman on Monday.

That search is going to spark a lot of potential names that would be a good fit in Minnesota to take a perennial playoff contender to a perennial Super Bowl contender.

The flagship newspaper in the Twin Cities has released a list of potential replacements for the former head coach.

The Star Tribune released a list of 12 names that could potentially be the next head coach for the Minnesota Vikings.

Here's a look at that list.

As you dive through the names, one thing is clear, this could be a list of names for almost all the vacancies throughout the NFL as all these candidates have credentials to be a head coach in the NFL.

It is going to be very interesting though to see what the Vikings organization does on both the GM and head coaching front as this is poised to be a monumental hire in the organizations history.

