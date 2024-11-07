Report: New Steelers LB Smith Requested Trade from Packers

Not all trades are created equal, and in this case, a newly departed Packer reportedly requested to move on from the team.

Preston Smith has been a very successful and impactful member of the Packers since his arrival via free agency back in 2019.

Over the course of his career, Smith has recorded 68.5 sacks, but was out to a slow start this season.

That is in part due to a defensive scheme change for the Packers that occurred this offseason under new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley.

After recording just 2.5 sacks through the team's first 9 games and seeing his defensive snap counts decrease to low of just 37% last week, it was time for a change.

However, Smith reportedly requested a change before Week 9:

...edge rusher Preston Smith, told reporters on Wednesday that he had asked for a trade weeks earlier. Smith wanted out of Green Bay because he didn't feel comfortable playing inside of the Packers' new 4-3 scheme. He wanted to go somewhere that employs a 3-4 alignment that he feels is a better fit for his skill set. "I got what I asked for," Smith said, via The Athletic. Smith, a 10-year veteran whose career has included six years in Green Bay and four in Washington, is going to a Steelers team that has used a 3-4 defense for over 30 years.

It makes sense. Oftentimes, splits in the NFL between player and team are amicable and understandable, and that is certainly the case here.

Smith will move on to fit a better role with his new team in Pittsburgh, while Green Bay will have the opportunity to play better fits for their current scheme that are currently on the roster, while also trimming a big contract.

Smith and the Steelers travel to take on the Washington Commanders this weekend in Week 10 NFL action, while the Packers have their bye week ahead of a Week 11 trip to Chicago.

