Would you believe that Minnesota has more shoplifters than the surrounding states of South Dakota, Iowa, North Dakota, and Nebraska combined?

However, it's just a drop in the bucket compared to Texas. Yes, I know the saying, "Everything is bigger in Texas!" The Lone Star state really has a problem. In a research report, Texas had 452,357 reported cases.

Shoplifting seriously hurts the retail market. According to Forbes.com, to the tune of $100 billion in 2021.

Get our free mobile app

Taking a closer look around the Upper Plains, the most up-to-date figures show Minnesota ranks 12th in reported larceny thefts (88,623).

LOOK AT THESE NUMBERS

30 - Iowa, 32,882

38 - Nebraska, 15,465

43 - North Dakota, 11,598

45 - South Dakota, 10,572

Total: 70517

Typically the punishment for larceny is a fine. Some states tag on misdemeanor charges, jail time, and or probation.

For those in Minnesota who prefer the Five-Finger Discount, and are nabbed, they may be sentenced to imprisonment for not more than three years or to payment of a fine of not more than $5,000, or both.

South Dakota's laws on shoplifting could call for both criminal and civil penalties.

Defined by the South Dakota Legislature:

22-30A-17.2. Petty theft in the first degree--Misdemeanor

Theft is petty theft in the first degree, if the value of the property stolen exceeds four hundred dollars but does not exceed one thousand dollars. Petty theft in the first degree is a Class 1 misdemeanor.

22-30A-17.3. Petty theft in the second degree--Misdemeanor

Theft is petty theft in the second degree, if the value of the property stolen is four hundred dollars or less. Petty theft in the second degree is a Class 2 misdemeanor.