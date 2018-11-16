Streak Stops at Six for Sioux Falls Skyforce

In a clash of unbeaten teams, the home team prevailed as the Oklahoma City Blue topped the Sioux Falls Skyforce 140-121 on Thursday night at the Cox Convention Center.

Much like the game on Monday where the final score was not a reflection of the game as a whole, Oklahoma City (5-0) pulled away late to grab the victory missing only twice from the floor during the final five minutes of the contest and posting a 49-21 advantage in the final frame.

Each team held and surrendered double digit leads throughout the course of action and it was a nine-point lead for Sioux Falls (6-1) entering the final period. Within three and a half minutes the lead was erased and the final 22-5 outburst by the Blue put the game out of reach.

Former Skyforce forward Scotty Hopson led the Blue with 27 points while hitting 9 of his 10 shots from the floor while adding 7 rebounds and three steals. Two players came off the bench to supply more scoring as Bryce Alford put up 22 points and Tyler Davis supplied 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Sioux Falls had four players cross the 20-point threshold as DeAndre Liggins stroked a season-high 25 points with 6 assists and Raphiael Putney also tallied 25 points with 6 rebounds and 2 blocks. Rodney Purvis also scored 21 with 7 rebounds and Yante Maten finished with 20.

Sioux Falls will finish their road trip with a stop in Memphis to play the Hustle on Saturday night. Next up for the Blue is a road tussle against the Texas Legends tonight (Friday November 16).