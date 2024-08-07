Summit League Basketball Schedules Out for South Dakota, SDSU

We're on the brink of football season, but our area's college basketball programs received some big news on Wednesday.

The Summit League recently announced changes to the 2023-24 Summit League Tournament schedule in Sioux Falls, and on Wednesday announced the full conference schedules for all programs.

USD and SDSU both figure to be in the mix for conference titles in both Men's and Women's hoops this year, and fans now know a lot more about their journeys this Winter.

Here are the conference schedules for both SDSU and USD, starting with the defending champion Jackrabbits.

SDSU Jackrabbit Women's Basketball

SDSU Jackrabbit Men's Basketball

USD Coyote Women's Basketball

USD Coyote Men's Basketball

Per SummitLeague.org:

The men's and women's basketball championships return to their familiar home at the PREMIER Center for the tenth time. The 2025 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships will feature all nine members and will cover five days on the calendar, starting March 5 and culminating with the respective title games on Sunday, March 9.

The Summit League Conference slate begins for both of our area programs this winter on January 2nd, 2025!

