Ten Best Tater Tot Casseroles &#8211; Sorry Minnesota!

Ten Best Tater Tot Casseroles – Sorry Minnesota!

Canva
Get our free mobile app

Here's another great memory about growing up in the Upper Plains. HOT DISH. Or, casserole. The staple of homes before fast food infected us with the drive-thru and dinner out of a bag.

In our house, the hot dish was always a surprise because Mom never made it the same way twice. It was made with whatever was in the pantry and fridge.

With a nod to our neighbors in Minnesota, the Tater Tot Hot Dish (Casserole) has become the go-to in many households. That is if you have time to plan out and assemble dinner.

There is really no way you can screw up this recipe. However, there are many variations. So, jump out of your comfort zone and try some of these:

 

Canva
loading...

Easy, Simple, Fool-Proof

Canva
loading...

Grandma's Version

Canva
loading...

Texas Style

Canva
loading...

Breakfast

Canva
loading...

Tater Tot Bacon Egg and Cheese Breakfast Casserole

Canva
loading...

With Two Soups

Canva
loading...

Taco Your Tater Hotdish

Canva
loading...

Tastes Better In A Castiron Skillet

loading...

The Crock-Pot Works Too

Canva
loading...

Wild Game Spin

Canva
loading...

The Minnesota Way (out of respect) With Tweaks

Check Out The New Foods at This Year's Minnesota State Fair

These new food offerings will be making their State Fair debut later this summer here in Minnesota!

Where To Eat When Traveling South Dakota, Here's 20 To Choose From

20 South Dakota Restaurants

Beef Steaks, Ham, and Other Groceries That Rose in Price in the Midwest

Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the grocery items that saw the largest price increases from April to May in the Midwest.
Filed Under: tater tot casserole, tater tot hot dish
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, South Dakota, Sports, Sports News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls