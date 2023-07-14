Ten Best Tater Tot Casseroles – Sorry Minnesota!
Here's another great memory about growing up in the Upper Plains. HOT DISH. Or, casserole. The staple of homes before fast food infected us with the drive-thru and dinner out of a bag.
In our house, the hot dish was always a surprise because Mom never made it the same way twice. It was made with whatever was in the pantry and fridge.
With a nod to our neighbors in Minnesota, the Tater Tot Hot Dish (Casserole) has become the go-to in many households. That is if you have time to plan out and assemble dinner.
There is really no way you can screw up this recipe. However, there are many variations. So, jump out of your comfort zone and try some of these:
Tater Tot Bacon Egg and Cheese Breakfast Casserole
Tastes Better In A Castiron Skillet
The Minnesota Way (out of respect) With Tweaks