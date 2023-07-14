Ten Best Tater Tot Casseroles – Sorry Minnesota!

Get our free mobile app

Here's another great memory about growing up in the Upper Plains. HOT DISH. Or, casserole. The staple of homes before fast food infected us with the drive-thru and dinner out of a bag.

In our house, the hot dish was always a surprise because Mom never made it the same way twice. It was made with whatever was in the pantry and fridge.

With a nod to our neighbors in Minnesota, the Tater Tot Hot Dish (Casserole) has become the go-to in many households. That is if you have time to plan out and assemble dinner.

There is really no way you can screw up this recipe. However, there are many variations. So, jump out of your comfort zone and try some of these:

Canva Canva loading...

Easy, Simple, Fool-Proof

Canva Canva loading...

Grandma's Version

Canva Canva loading...

Texas Style

Canva Canva loading...

Breakfast

Canva Canva loading...

Tater Tot Bacon Egg and Cheese Breakfast Casserole

Canva Canva loading...

With Two Soups

Canva Canva loading...

Taco Your Tater Hotdish

Canva Canva loading...

Tastes Better In A Castiron Skillet

attachment-Tater Tot Casserole 13 slow cooker Canva loading...

The Crock-Pot Works Too

Canva Canva loading...

Wild Game Spin

Canva Canva loading...

The Minnesota Way (out of respect) With Tweaks

Check Out The New Foods at This Year's Minnesota State Fair These new food offerings will be making their State Fair debut later this summer here in Minnesota!

Where To Eat When Traveling South Dakota, Here's 20 To Choose From 20 South Dakota Restaurants