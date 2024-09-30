Tea, West Central Enter Latest South Dakota HS FB Rankings

It's hard to believe how far into the South Dakota High School Football season we are, as we prep to enter the month of October.

This past weekend was an eventful one across the state, and there are several new ranked teams, including Tea and West Central in our neck of the woods.

The Titans, who are now 4-1 following their most recent win over Mitchell 54-0, are in the rankings at #4 in Class 11AA.

Joining the Titans in making an appearance are the West Central Trojans (3-2), who are now ranked 5th in Class 11A following a win over Canton 48-14.

Here are the complete rankings:

Class 11AAA

1. Harrisburg (15) 5-0 102 1

2. Lincoln (7) 5-0 92 2

3. Brandon Valley 5-0 70 3

4. Jefferson 4-1 44 4

5. O’Gorman 1-4 16 5

Receiving votes: Washington 4, Roosevelt 2.

Class 11AA

1. Watertown (22) 4-1 110 1

2. Brookings 4-1 79 2

3. Yankton 3-2 63 4

4. Tea Area 4-1 40 RV

5. Spearfish 4-1 31 5

Receiving votes: Pierre 7.

Class 11A

1. SF Christian (22) 5-0 110 1

2. Lennox 4-1 86 2

3. Dell Rapids 4-1 67 5

4. Dakota Valley 3-2 32 4

5. West Central 3-2 22 NR

Receiving votes: Canton 13.

Class 11B

1. Winner (21) 5-0 109 1

2. Sioux Valley (1) 5-0 82 2

3. Elk Point-Jefferson 4-1 71 3

4. Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 4-1 41 4

5. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 4-1 27 5

Class 9AA

1. Parkston (19) 5-0 107 1

2. Hamlin (3) 6-0 90 2

3. Elkton-Lake Benton 5-0 65 3

4. Viborg-Hurley 4-1 38 4

5. Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 5-0 20 5

Receiving votes: Hill City 5, Kimball/White Lake 3, Leola/Frederick Area 2.

Class 9A

1. Howard (20) 5-0 108 1

2. Wall (2) 5-0 82 2

3. Warner 5-0 68 3

4. Wolsey-Wessington 5-0 47 4

5. Harding County/Bison 5-1 24 5

Receiving votes: Philip 1.

Class 9B

1. Avon (20) 5-0 108 1

2. Dell Rapids St. Mary (2) 6-0 89 2

3. Faulkton Area 3-2 65 4

4. Sully Buttes 4-1 32 3

5. Canistota 4-2 25 5

Receiving votes: Corsica-Stickney 9, Kadoka Area 1, Oldham-Ramona-Rutland 1.