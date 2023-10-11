Texas Rangers Roll Into The ALCS With Orioles Sweep

Get our free mobile app

The Texas Rangers completed a sweep of the Baltimore Orioles to reach their first ALCS since 2011.

Corey Seager is still going deep in Texas during the postseason. This time he is doing it for the Rangers, who are streaking through October.

Seager and Adolis García homered early, Nathan Eovaldi pitched seven smooth innings in another playoff clincher and Texas completed an AL Division Series sweep of the Baltimore Orioles with a 7-1 victory in Game 3 on Tuesday night.

"We've just been playing good ball," Seager said. "Can't say enough about what our pitching staff has been able to do."

The Rangers, whose loss at Seattle on the last day of the regular season made them a wild-card team instead of the AL West champion, have since won all five of their postseason games. They are headed to the American League Championship Series for the first time since 2011.

The AL East champion Orioles, who won a league-high 101 games, were the only team in baseball to not get swept in a series during the regular season, but are now done after a sweep at the most inopportune time. The Orioles are the second team in MLB history to go a non-shortened regular season without being swept and then get swept in the postseason.

Baltimore has lost eight playoff games in a row over the past 10 seasons.

García's three-run homer -- one the All-Star slugger admired while taking a few slow steps out of the batter's box -- made it 6-0 in the second to chase Orioles right-hander Dean Kremer, the Israeli-American pitcher making his first career postseason start.

Nathaniel Lowe also homered for Texas, a solo shot in the sixth. Lowe had led off the Rangers' five-run second inning with a lineout to left, but that came on the 15th pitch of the at-bat after fouling off nine two-strike pitches.

The Rangers now wait to see if they will be going to Houston or Minnesota for ALCS Game 1 on Sunday.

