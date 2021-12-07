The Minnesota Vikings have had a painful team history, to say the least. Not quite Detroit Lions bad, but pretty bad nonetheless.

I was born in 1982 and came of age as a Vikings fan right when the Dennis Green era started. My first experience with Viking's heartbreak came in their 1995 playoff loss to the Chicago Bears.

I spent HOURS in line for tickets at the Ticketmaster outlet in Dayton's store (remember those?). We waited in line so long that my dad left the line to take my siblings to a movie and when they came back I had hardly moved.

We got the tickets and went to the game, where the Vikings were promptly stomped 35-18. So it began.

Without further ado, here's my list of the most painful Vikings losses of my lifetime.