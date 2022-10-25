The Smallest Park in the Entire State of Iowa

The Hawkeye State is home to some truly wonderful parks. Some of the most popular include Lake Manawa, Backbone, and the Yellow River State Forest. But not all Iowa parks are created equal. In fact, it's puzzling as to why this one was created in the first place.

We often go to parks to bask in the beautiful nature, or simply to just get away from the hustle and bustle of our everyday lives. This park doesn't exactly allow either of those things, as it's simply too small. It is however located in a town many Iowans themselves have never even heard of.

Be careful not to blink while passing by this park, because you might miss it if you do.

Welcome To Hiteman, Iowa

Hiteman is located around 30 miles west of Ottumwa and not too far off from the Missouri border. No major highways go through the tiny town, in fact, the only roads in Hiteman are gravel. It has no post office, gas station, or even a church that I could find. But it does have one, very small park.

The park includes a bench, well pump, a city park sign, an American flag, and by the looks of it, around 12 feet of grass to stroll on.

Unfortunately, the well pump is no longer working, but there is one more tiny surprise at this park. If you're familiar with geocaching, there is a cache located near the city park sign.

You can learn more about this park and the small town of Hiteman, Iowa