The Summit League Baseball Tournament has Been Postponed
The Summit League is dealing with a postponement, but it has nothing to do with COVID-19.
The 2022 Summit League Baseball Tournament has been postponed due to rain and will start tomorrow instead of today.
This year's Summit League Baseball Tournament is scheduled to be played in Tulsa, OK.
The four teams involved in the 2022 Summit League Tournament are No.1 NDSU, No.2 Oral Roberts, No.3 SDSU, and No.4 Omaha.
Here are the matchups for the first round of the double-elimination tournament.
- No. 4 Omaha vs. No. 1 North Dakota State – 12 p.m.
- No. 3 South Dakota State vs. No. 2 Oral Roberts – 6 p.m.
For more information on the 2022 Summit League Tournament, rosters of all teams involved, and news surrounding the conference, you can visit their website.
