The Summit League Releases Preseason Basketball Polls
College Basketball season is right around the corner, and with the preseason comes preseason polls, player recognition and more.
The Summit League held its media day on Tuesday, and the conference also announced its preseason polls, recognized players for their all-conference picks, and more.
South Dakota State Jackrabbit fans will be happy to know that their teams are well thought of on both the Men's and Women's sides.
Both the Jackrabbit Men and Women were picked to win the conference in the preseason polls.
Here is the Women's poll:
2023-24 Summit League Women's Basketball Preseason Coaches' Poll
|Rank
|School
|Points (1st)
|2022-23 Record (SL)
|1.
|South Dakota State
|577 (27)
|29-6 (18-0)
|2.
|North Dakota State
|526 (5)
|18-12 (12-6)
|3.
|South Dakota
|485 (2)
|14-16 (10-8)
|4.
|North Dakota
|434
|19-13 (11-7)
|5.
|Oral Roberts
|357 (1)
|12-19 (8-10)
|6.
|Omaha
|263
|15-17 (8-10)
|7.
|Denver
|233 (1)
|12-18 (8-10)
|8.
|St. Thomas
|203
|13-17 (7-11)
|9.
|Kansas City
|174
|9-23 (3-15)
And here is what the conference released regarding the Women's all-conference preseason teams:
2023-24 Preseason Summit League Player of the Year
Kacie Borowicz, North Dakota
2023-24 Preseason All-Summit League First Team
Kacie Borowicz, North Dakota, Gr., G (19.4 ppg/4.0 rpg/4.8 apg/82.4 FT%)*
Hannah Cooper, Oral Roberts, Gr., G (20.4 ppg/4.6 rpg/3.9 apg/2.5 spg)
Elle Evans, North Dakota State, So., G (13.8 ppg/4.7 rpg/83.7 FT%)
Heaven Hamling, North Dakota State, Sr., G (17.2 ppg/ 5.1 rpg/ 3.9 apg)
Grace Larkins, South Dakota, Jr., G (18.3 ppg/8.7 rpg/4.9 apg/2.1 spg)
Paige Meyer, South Dakota State, Jr., G (9.6 ppg/3.2 apg/2.4 rpg/54.5 FG%)
2023-24 Preseason All-Summit League Second Team
Carley Duffney, South Dakota, So., F (12.2 ppg/4.2 rpg/88.5 FT%)
Makayla Minett, Denver, Gr., F (8.1 ppg/8.8 rpg/2.9 bpg)
Tori Nelson, South Dakota State, Sr., F (7.8 ppg/3.1 rpg/2.2 apg)
Emma Smith, Denver, So., G (13.4 ppg/4.8 rpg/2.9 apg/80.7 FT%)
Ruthie Udoumoh, Oral Roberts, Gr., G (11.8 ppg/7.5 rpg/2.5 apg/2.0 spg)
As for the Men's side of things, it's predicted that the Jacks will reign supreme this season as well:
Preseason Poll
|Rank
|School (1st Place Votes)
|Points
|1.
|South Dakota State (27)
|600
|2.
|Oral Roberts (7)
|510
|3.
|North Dakota State (2)
|482
|4.
|St. Thomas
|386
|5
|North Dakota
|374
|6.
|South Dakota
|274
|7.
|Omaha
|252
|8.
|Kansas City
|201
|9.
|Denver
|161
And as for the individual players shouted out in the preseason poll:
2023-24 Preseason Summit League Player of the Year
Zeke Mayo, South Dakota State
Preseason All-Summit League First Team
Luke Appel, South Dakota State, RSr., F (11.1 ppg/4.2 rpg/1.4 apg)**
Parker Bjorklund, St. Thomas, Gr., F (15.9 ppg/5.4 rpg/0.6 bpg)#
Frankie Fidler, Omaha, Jr., F (16.8 ppg/5.8 rpg/2.9 apg)#
Zeke Mayo, South Dakota State, Jr., G (21.1 ppg/5.8 rpg/4.0 apg)#*
Issac McBride, Oral Roberts, Sr., G (12.6 ppg/2.8 rpg/2.3 apg)#
Boden Skunberg, North Dakota State, Sr., G (15.4 ppg/5.4 rpg/1.2 apg)#
Preseason All-Summit League Second Team
Tommy Bruner, Denver, Sr., G (16.2 ppg/3.1 rpg/3.8 apg)#
William Kyle III, South Dakota State, So., F (9.3 ppg/5.6 rpg/1.3 bpg)#
Andrew Morgan, North Dakota State, Jr., F (10.1 ppg/5.1 rpg/0.3 bpg)#
B.J. Omot, North Dakota, So., F (12.6 ppg/4.3 rpg/1.0 bpg)#
Kareem Thompson, Oral Roberts, Gr., G (8.1 ppg/6.1 rpg/1.7 spg)#
Mayo was fantastic a season ago, averaging better than 21 points per game as a Sophomore. His role is only set to grow this season, in what could be a very special basketball campaign for both the Jackrabbit Men and Women.
Sources: GoJacks and The Summit League
10 Wealthiest Cities in South Dakota
See Some of Sioux Falls' Beautiful Murals [PHOTOS]
Gallery Credit: Natasha