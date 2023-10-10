The Summit League Releases Preseason Basketball Polls

College Basketball season is right around the corner, and with the preseason comes preseason polls, player recognition and more.

The Summit League held its media day on Tuesday, and the conference also announced its preseason polls, recognized players for their all-conference picks, and more.

South Dakota State Jackrabbit fans will be happy to know that their teams are well thought of on both the Men's and Women's sides.

Both the Jackrabbit Men and Women were picked to win the conference in the preseason polls.

Here is the Women's poll:

2023-24 Summit League Women's Basketball Preseason Coaches' Poll

Rank School Points (1st) 2022-23 Record (SL) 1. South Dakota State 577 (27) 29-6 (18-0) 2. North Dakota State 526 (5) 18-12 (12-6) 3. South Dakota 485 (2) 14-16 (10-8) 4. North Dakota 434 19-13 (11-7) 5. Oral Roberts 357 (1) 12-19 (8-10) 6. Omaha 263 15-17 (8-10) 7. Denver 233 (1) 12-18 (8-10) 8. St. Thomas 203 13-17 (7-11) 9. Kansas City 174 9-23 (3-15)

And here is what the conference released regarding the Women's all-conference preseason teams:

2023-24 Preseason Summit League Player of the Year

Kacie Borowicz, North Dakota

2023-24 Preseason All-Summit League First Team

Kacie Borowicz, North Dakota, Gr., G (19.4 ppg/4.0 rpg/4.8 apg/82.4 FT%)*

Hannah Cooper, Oral Roberts, Gr., G (20.4 ppg/4.6 rpg/3.9 apg/2.5 spg)

Elle Evans, North Dakota State, So., G (13.8 ppg/4.7 rpg/83.7 FT%)

Heaven Hamling, North Dakota State, Sr., G (17.2 ppg/ 5.1 rpg/ 3.9 apg)

Grace Larkins, South Dakota, Jr., G (18.3 ppg/8.7 rpg/4.9 apg/2.1 spg)

Paige Meyer , South Dakota State, Jr., G (9.6 ppg/3.2 apg/2.4 rpg/54.5 FG%)

2023-24 Preseason All-Summit League Second Team

Carley Duffney, South Dakota, So., F (12.2 ppg/4.2 rpg/88.5 FT%)

Makayla Minett, Denver, Gr., F (8.1 ppg/8.8 rpg/2.9 bpg)

Tori Nelson , South Dakota State, Sr., F (7.8 ppg/3.1 rpg/2.2 apg)

Emma Smith, Denver, So., G (13.4 ppg/4.8 rpg/2.9 apg/80.7 FT%)

Ruthie Udoumoh, Oral Roberts, Gr., G (11.8 ppg/7.5 rpg/2.5 apg/2.0 spg)

As for the Men's side of things, it's predicted that the Jacks will reign supreme this season as well:

Preseason Poll

Rank School (1st Place Votes) Points 1. South Dakota State (27) 600 2. Oral Roberts (7) 510 3. North Dakota State (2) 482 4. St. Thomas 386 5 North Dakota 374 6. South Dakota 274 7. Omaha 252 8. Kansas City 201 9. Denver 161

And as for the individual players shouted out in the preseason poll:

2023-24 Preseason Summit League Player of the Year

Zeke Mayo, South Dakota State

Preseason All-Summit League First Team

Luke Appel, South Dakota State, RSr., F (11.1 ppg/4.2 rpg/1.4 apg)**

Parker Bjorklund, St. Thomas, Gr., F (15.9 ppg/5.4 rpg/0.6 bpg)#

Frankie Fidler, Omaha, Jr., F (16.8 ppg/5.8 rpg/2.9 apg)#

Zeke Mayo, South Dakota State, Jr., G (21.1 ppg/5.8 rpg/4.0 apg)#*

Issac McBride, Oral Roberts, Sr., G (12.6 ppg/2.8 rpg/2.3 apg)#

Boden Skunberg, North Dakota State, Sr., G (15.4 ppg/5.4 rpg/1.2 apg)#

Preseason All-Summit League Second Team

Tommy Bruner, Denver, Sr., G (16.2 ppg/3.1 rpg/3.8 apg)#

William Kyle III, South Dakota State, So., F (9.3 ppg/5.6 rpg/1.3 bpg)#

Andrew Morgan, North Dakota State, Jr., F (10.1 ppg/5.1 rpg/0.3 bpg)#

B.J. Omot, North Dakota, So., F (12.6 ppg/4.3 rpg/1.0 bpg)#

Kareem Thompson, Oral Roberts, Gr., G (8.1 ppg/6.1 rpg/1.7 spg)#

Mayo was fantastic a season ago, averaging better than 21 points per game as a Sophomore. His role is only set to grow this season, in what could be a very special basketball campaign for both the Jackrabbit Men and Women.

Sources: GoJacks and The Summit League

