The Very Drunkest City In Minnesota, Iowa, And South Dakota

You'd better keep your head up and be careful if you are driving through these Drunkest Cities in Minnesota, Iowa, & South Dakota.

Folks in the midwest have been known to party a lot. There is nothing wrong with having a few drinks if that is your thing.

But there is a difference between having one or two beers and getting downright plowed.

There are some cities in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota where a lot of people really booze it up.

If you are thinking the heaviest drinking is going on in the state's college towns...you would be right.

According to this survey here are the Drunkest Cities in Minnesota, Iowa, & South Dakota...

The Drunkest City In Minnesota Is St. Cloud home of St. Cloud State University.

The Drunkest City In Iowa Is Iowa City home of the University of Iowa.

The Drunkest City In South Dakota Is Brookings home of the University of South Dakota.