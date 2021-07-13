There’s a Place Where You Can Go Nude in South Dakota

Looking for a place to hang out this summer, and I do mean literally hang out?

Believe it or not, South Dakota has a nudist recreation area in the Black Hills.

There's an organization called Black Hills Bares that is giving people the opportunity to get rid of those annoying tan lines and bare it all, while doing a little fun socializing in the sun with fellow nudists in a discrete, private location, somewhere in the beautiful Black Hills of South Dakota.

If someone were to mention Black Hills Bares to me, the first thing that would come to my mind would be a sleuth of black bears roaming the forest area of the hills in the western half of our state.

Not the case with this group of bares.

From what I understand, Black Hill Bares is a group of like-minded nudists dedicated to the nudist lifestyle who have been gathering together since 2008 out in the scenic beauty that is the Black Hills of South Dakota.

They boast year-round fun, but I would have to imagine things get a bit nippy during the months of December through February. Sorry, I just couldn't resist.

If you're itching to take it all off and do some nude camping this summer, it sounds like this probably isn't the place for you. Their website says they don't have facilities, cabins, or actual campsites locations.

They do claim to be able to provide fellow nudists with the opportunity to get in touch with other bares. You can literally hang out for a while, by yourself or with a group of family and friends from the information listed on their website. Grab a lawn chair. Do a little barbecuing. I mean, you haven't fully experienced life until you've had hot bacon grease from an open grill spatter your privates, right? Hello!

I guess there's even a hot tub available on site, so don't forget to bring a towel.

The Black Hills Bares is affiliated with the national American Association for Nude Recreation as a fully Chartered Club.

According to their website, they have a rather strict set of guidelines and rules they adhere to. Black Hill Bares believes in social nudism; where sexual preferences are not a public issue; where consumption of alcohol must be respectful and moderate; where tobacco, illegal activities, and substances/drugs are never tolerated. Everyone is welcome, whether you're single or married. families with kids, young or old. The group expects responsible, respectable conduct. Their motto is nude is not lewd!

If you're searching for a "NUDE perspective" on life, this might be the place for you.

The group's organizers ask that you email them in advance for complete details and the location.

On yeah, one more thing, watch out for ticks. At least they'll be easy to spot.

Source: Black Hills Bares

