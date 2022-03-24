This Is Where You Get The Best Pancakes In South Dakota!

Do you know what makes a good stack of pancakes great? When you can eat 'em and help out a great cause!

It's become a tradition in Sioux Falls. The 64th Annual Lions Pancake Days at the Sioux Falls Convention Center is coming up!

Lions Club Pancake Days-Ben Davis

Bring your whole family, friends, co-workers, or anyone you really like to enjoy some of the best pancakes around!

Mark your calendar for Sioux Falls Lions Club Pancake Days 2022!

This year's two-day event is Tuesday, April 19 from 4 to 8 pm and Wednesday, April 20 from 7 to 8 pm.

Tickets can be purchased in advance from a club member or area HyVee or Lewis Drugstore for $8. Tickets at the door are $10. All proceeds go to support local charities in the Sioux Falls community.

During the 16-hour pancake feed, approximately 60,000 pancakes and 38,000 sausages are served.

They'll have 11 grills staffed by trained Lions volunteers flipping around 10,000 pancakes per hour to keep the line moving.

And be sure to top it all off with a yummy scoop of Land-O-Lakes ice cream!

The proceeds from this event help aid the vision and hearing impaired and other charities in the Sioux Falls community. You are also invited to bring their old eyeglasses to be recycled and used by the needy.

