Three Minnesota Vikings Players Added to 2018 NFL Pro Bowl

It's not the Super Bowl, and it's not a trip to Hawaii anymore, but the Minnesota Vikings have three more players heading to the NFL Pro Bowl in Orlando.

The biggest snub of the original Pro Bowl voting is now in the game. Harrison Smith has been selected to replace New York Giants safety Landon Collins who can't play due to injury. Smith accounted for 61 tackles, 1.5 sacks, five interceptions, and 12 passes broken up during the 2017 season.

After another monster season, Linval Joseph is on his way to Orlando replacing Super Bowl bound Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox. Joseph had 3.5 sacks while plugging up the interior for the Vikings defense. He helped the defense with 68 total tackles.

Seattle's Jimmy Graham won't be able to participate in this weekend's Pro Bowl and he has been replaced by Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph. Rudolph scored eight touchdowns this season and also had 57 catches for 532 yards.

Smith, Joseph, and Rudolph join four other members of the Vikings at this year's NFL Pro Bowl. Adam Thielen, Xavier Rhodes, Everson Griffen, and Anthony Barr were previously awarded the trip to Orlando.

The Vikings, who finished 13-3 and fell in the NFC Championship Game, will send the third most to the Pro Bowl. Pittsburgh will have 10 players representing them, while the Rams will send eight.