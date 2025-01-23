Three Potential Cut Candidates for the Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have 25 soon-to-be free agents this offseason, which gives them plenty of decisions to make.

In addition, the Vikings also have a few players with pricey contracts that they may opt to move on from.

Center Garrett Bradbury is one of those players.

According to OverTheCap, Minnesota has three players that fit the bill as potential cap casualties this offseason.

Here's the list for the Vikings:

C Garrett Bradbury, 30 years old, 5.025 million due in 2025

TE Josh Oliver, 28 years old, 8 million due in 2025

S Josh Metellus, 27 years old, 3.775 million due in 2025

The article notes that these moves are not guaranteed, but certainly could be pursued by the teams this offseason.

Source: OverTheCap

