Tickets Still Available for SDSU Football Playoff Game

South Dakota State is the No. 1 seed in the FCS Playoffs and they will play their first game of the playoffs this Saturday at home against Delaware.

If you are looking to make the trip to Brookings, there are still tickets available.

With a game-time temperature projected to be around 20 degrees, it is likely they won't see the crowds they saw earlier in the season when the weather was nicer, but the hope is the fans who are there will create a true home-field advantage.

Here is the link from the South Dakota State Athletic Department if you would like to purchase tickets for the playoff game.

Game time is set for 2 PM from Dana J Dykehouse Stadium in Brookings, SD.

For more information on the SDSU football team, their current roster, and other news surrounding the team, you can visit their website.