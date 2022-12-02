Tickets Still Available for USF-Augustana Basketball on Saturday

It is a great weekend of sports in South Dakota with Gonzaga and Baylor playing in a big-time college basketball game at the Sanford Pentagon on Friday and SDSU playing their first playoff game of 2022 in Brookings on Saturday.

In addition to those two big games, there will be a couple more big college basketball games at the Sanford Pentagon on Saturday.

The cross-town rivalry between Augustana University and the University of Sioux Falls will continue as both the men's and women's teams tangle inside the Sanford Pentagon.

The women's game is at 3:30 with the men's game following at 5:30.

Both teams are looking for an early season boost in the NSIC and it should be a great atmosphere as always.

There are some tickets still available for the big matchup and can be purchased here.

Hopefully, you get a chance to make it out to this great rivalry and enjoy some high-level basketball.

For more information on the Augustana Vikings, their current rosters, and their upcoming schedules for both men's and women's teams, you can visit their website.

For more information on the USF Cougars, their current rosters, and their upcoming schedules for both men's and women's teams, you can visit their website.