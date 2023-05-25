Time Announced for South Dakota Football’s Season Opener

South Dakota Coyote football fans are anxiously awaiting the start of the season, and this year, the team will face off on the road against an SEC program to kick it all off.

The Yotes will take on the Missouri Tigers in Columbia, Missouri to open the season, and the official start time of the game has been announced.

Per a tweet from the Missouri Football team twitter page, the Yotes and Tigers will begin the season with a 7:00 kickoff:

As you can see in the tweet, the game will also air on TV on the SEC Network.

Both Mizzou and USD are looking for bounce-back years on the gridiron. Missouri finished last season with a mark of 6-7, while USD finished with a 3-8 record.

Last season, it was a tough road opener for the Yotes, as they fell at eventual Big 12 champion Kansas State 34-0.

USD's home slate begins the following week as the Coyotes play host to St. Thomas on Saturday, September 9th. Other home games this season for USD include games against Lamar, Murray State, Youngstown State, South Dakota State, and North Dakota.

Source: GoYotes and Missouri Football on Twitter

