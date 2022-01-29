Tom Brady, Winner Of 7 Super Bowls, Retiring At 44

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL after an unprecedented career in which he won seven Super Bowls and set numerous passing records, according to ESPN.

The 44-year-old Brady goes out after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title last season and NFC South championship this season. ESPN reported Brady’s retirement citing unidentified sources. Brady had cited a desire to spend more time with his wife and children despite still playing at the top of his game.

Brady’s TB12sports Twitter account wrote; “7 Super Bowl Rings. 5 Super Bowl MVPs. 3 League MVP Awards. 22 Incredible Seasons. Thank you for it all, @TomBrady”