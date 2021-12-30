Tough Path to Playoffs for Vikings Worsens Without Thielen
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have had one of those nail-biter seasons.
There’s not much left to chew on with their chance of making the playoffs now in the low-percentage territory. The math problem won’t be any easier to solve without Adam Thielen.
The venerable wide receiver was placed on injured reserve with a sprained ankle. The only way he could return this season would be with the Vikings playing deep into January.
Thielen leads the Vikings with 10 touchdowns.
Minnesota plays at Green Bay on Sunday night.
