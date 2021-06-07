Toughest Monster Truck Tour Coming to Sioux Falls

SPECIAL TICKET OFFER FOR SIOUX FALLS FANS: (8/27/2021) GET FREE KIDS TICKETS! Buy one adult ticket and get one FREE Kids ticket to the Toughest Monster Truck Tour October 1st and 2nd at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center when you use code BIGFOOT now through August 30th! See Bigfoot and more of the nation’s PREMIER monster trucks in the comfort of Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on October 1st and 2nd.

*Offer available while supplies last. Kids tickets are age 2-12. Kids under 2 automatically get in free with paid adult ticket.

Get the special offer here!

The Toughest Monster Truck Tour coming to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center...October First and Second. See some of the toughest monster trucks in the nation, including the King of the Monster Trucks...BIGFOOT. Plus, the monster dump truck, Dirt Crew; the world’s largest ATV, Quad Chaos; the dinosaur-themed truck, Jurassic Attack; the wild-driving style of Wrecking Machine and the unpredictable Twisted Addiction.

This is family entertainment at its finest and the kids will love it!

Tickets are on sale now. Check out the Pit Pass options. The Pit Pass gets fans in early to walk on the track, see the trucks up close and take photos. After June 18, Pit Passes can be purchased for $15 or will be available for free upon request at a location to be announced.

One of the highlights of the tour has been the addition of Bailey Shea driving a new-look Quad Chaos. she will be a fan favorite driving the world’s largest ATV and is a huge hit with the fans.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be back in a monster truck, and just as thrilled to be out meeting all the awesome fans at the pit parties before each show!” explained Bailey. “My goal this year is to get back the groove with the truck and beat some of these guys. They certainly have not been taking it easy on me!”

High-flying tricks and stunts of Freestyle Motocross will keep you on the edge of your seats.

Get your tickets here for The Toughest Monster Truck Tour...October First and Second...at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center!

Thunderbird Entertainment, Inc/Toughest Monster Truck Tour

