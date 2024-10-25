Watch South Dakota Native and Packer TE Kraft on GMFB!
Good Morning Football has been one of the better shows at diving deep into the world of NFL football on a daily basis, and often highlights some of the games brightest stars.
On this morning's show, the GMFB crew spoke with Timber Lake, South Dakota native Tucker Kraft about he and his team's recent success.
Kraft, who was the second Tight End taken by the Packers in last year's NFL draft, has broken out thus far in year two, and has received some well-deserved attention.
Here's the link for the full interview, which spans over 11 minutes!
It's been a big season for Kraft, who not only brings a physicality that is rare to the position lately, but also has put up some monster stats:
Of course, the stats don't tell the whole story. How about the big play he made this past week in the win over the Texans?!?
Did you miss it? Check it out:
Kraft and the Packers play the Jaguars on the road in Week 8, a Noon kickoff time.
Listen to Packer football all season long on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!
Sources: Good Morning Football - YouTube and NFL on Twitter
