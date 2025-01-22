Two More Football Staff Hires Announced at South Dakota State

Coach Dan Jackson has hit the ground running in just a few weeks as the Head Coach of the South Dakota State Jackrabbit football program.

The staff surrounding the new coach continues to take shape, and the program announced two additional hires on Tuesday evening.

South Dakota State football head coach Dan Jackson announced two more additions to the Jackrabbits' defensive staff Tuesday with the hirings of Zane Busekist as linebackers coach and Logan McCormick to the defensive line position. Busekist spent the past two seasons at Boise State, where he served as assistant defensive line coach. The Broncos went a combined 20-8 in winning back-to-back Mountain West Conference championships, including qualifying for the 12-team College Football Playoff and a berth in the Fiesta Bowl this past season. Busekist began his coaching career as a graduate assistant defensive line and outside linebackers coach at Nebraska in 2022 while working on his master's degree in business administration. McCormick served the past two seasons as an assistant defensive line coach at Northwestern, where he worked under former Jackrabbit assistant coach Christian Smith. The Wildcats won the SRS Las Vegas Bowl to close out the 2023 season. McCormick began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at James Madison during the 2022 campaign, helping the Dukes become bowl eligible in their first season of transition to the Football Bowl Subdivision.

