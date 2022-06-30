Two SDSU Jackrabbits Land in Top 5 of Returning FCS Tight Ends

Anticipation is high yet again for another great season of South Dakota State Jackrabbit Football. At this time of the offseason, rankings abound, whether it be the projected top 25, preseason All-Americans, or position rankings.

Hero Sports recently released their top 25 returning tight ends at the FCS level for this Fall, and two Jackrabbits were among the top selections.

Tucker Kraft, at no surprise to many was selected as the #1 returner at the position in the FCS. Some would argue Kraft as a top 5 prospect nationally at any level of competition.

South Dakota State v Minnesota Getty Images loading...

Kraft hauled in 65 passes for 773 yards and 6 scores last year in what was a memorable campaign for SDSU.

Joining Kraft in the top 5 is teammate Zach Heins. Heins has elite potential at the position after posting 6 scores last season as well. The Sioux Falls native and graduate of Washington High School will aim to grow from last year's production and enhance what is the top TE tandem in the FCS.

Here is the top 5 returning FCS Tight Ends per the article, as well as other MVFC Tight Ends that made the rankings:

1) Tucker Kraft - South Dakota State

2) Noah Gindorff - North Dakota State

3) McCallan Castles - UC Davis

4) Kemari Averett - Bethune-Cookman

5) Zach Heins - South Dakota State

21) Adam Zavalney - North Dakota

attachment-SDSU-Logo (1) loading...

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits open the season on Saturday, September 3rd when they travel to face the Iowa Hawkeyes in Iowa City. It's an 11 am kickoff, and for more information on the Jacks and their upcoming season, visit the official site.

Sources: GoJacks.com, Hero Sports and Football Database (Stats)

