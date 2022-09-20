Two Sioux Falls Businesses Busted in Alcohol Compliance Check
A pair of local businesses have been cited by the Sioux Falls Police Department for selling alcohol to underage customers.
During the September 19 compliance check of 27 businesses in the Southeast area of the city, two establishments sold alcohol to a person under the age of 21:
- Walmart Supercenter - 5521 E Arrowhead Pkwy
- Hy-Vee Wine and Spirits - 1601 S Sycamore Ave
In each case, the employee at the offending business was issued a summons for furnishing alcohol to a person 18-20 years old and given a court date.
