Two Years Ago Lindsey Stirling Warmed Up Sioux Falls

Lindsey Stirling brought her 'Warmer in Winter' Tour to Sioux Falls last night and definitely warmed my heart.

The show was filled with holiday classics, but also some of her originals. And even the classics had a Stirling twist!

Before the show even started, her dancers were out in the crowd dancing with the audience and they brought a couple people on stage to get in on the act.

Then, it seemed as though they were bringing up just another audience member when it turned out to be Lindsey! (Not to brag, but I totally called it. The girl's hair was crazy and I thought that can't be real. Then I thought, I bet that's Lindsey and it was. Can't fool me!)

She opened the show with "All I Want For Christmas Is You." Solid choice. Then went immediately into "Christmas C'mon" featuring Becky G on the big screens behind her.

One of my favorite moments was when Lindsey and her band played toy instruments to a medley of Holiday favorites including "Feliz Navidad" and "Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer."

During the song, "Crystallize" I was so impressed by Lindsey's ability to play her violin and dance. I mean, I was already impressed, but during this song especially. Doing any kind of turn without using your arms for balance is hard. Lindsey is using her arms to play the violin. Then, she ups the ante by doing a slow pirouette turn! Three of them! Doing a turn slow takes even more strength and balance and core than doing a normal turn! I literally applauded in my seat.

"The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy" was also a standout moment during the show! Obviously, it's from The Nutcracker so adding the ballet elements really made it stand out!

She ended the show with super up-beat and fun versions of "Carol of the Bells" (one of my personal faves) and "You're A Mean One Mr. Grinch." That would have been enough to end on, but then she came out for her encore.

She did "I Wonder as I Wander" and it was epic! The whole production was amazing. There were a few times I didn't even know what Lindsey was doing because I was watching her amazing dancers! That last song had everything! Lights, music, dancing, drama, mystery, and even an on-stage costume change! It was amazing!

Oh, and did you know that on top of playing violin and dancing at the same time, Lindsey also sings! Girl, is there anything you can't do?

Also, I loved her red costume and all the sparkly shoes. Where can I get a pair?