University of Sioux Falls Basketball Tonight, Men & Women

The young season for college basketball has a double-header tonight (Tuesday) at the Stewart Center in Sioux Falls.

The Cougars are back playing in front of their fans for the 2021-22 season at the Stewart Center and the University of Sioux Falls men and women both play tonight.

USF (0-2) ladies take the court at 5:30 PM and will host Presentation College (1-6) in the home opener. This is the first of three games in five days for the Coo.

USF will look to freshman Megan Fannin and Senior Krystal Carlson to continue leading the team. Fannin is averaging 16.5 points per game while Carlson has averaged 13.5 ppg.

The Saints who are in the North Star Athletic Conference defeated Mount Marty earlier this month in the Pentagon Classic. They are coming off a loss to Dakota Wesleyan. Expect to see a good performance from junior center Brittiney Seymour.

USF Men (1-1) then will tip-off at 7:30 PM against Dakota State University (2-6) in their nonconference game.

At the Central Region Challenge last weekend the Cougars went 1-1, with a win over defending national champion and preseason No. 1 Northwest Missouri State and a loss to Nazarene.

USF continues its home-stand on Friday against Chadron State.

