Updated Stanley Cup Final Odds Heading into Game 3

The Stanley Cup Final is on to Game 3 and even though the teams involved could easily take this series to seven games, the odds don't reflect that unfolding.

The Colorado Avalanche took a 2-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Final after their Game 2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning and have taken a commanding lead amongst the oddsmakers.

The current odds of the Stanley Cup Final have drastically shifted from when the Avalanche were a slight favorite heading into the series.

Currently, the Avalanche at -600 or so amongst most sports books while the Lightning are coming back at +500 or so.

Those odds will obviously change after tonight's Game 3, so if you like one team over the other, you may want to jump on the odds now.

The in game odds for Game 3 have the Tampa Bay Lightning at -115 to win the game with the over/under goal total is set at 6.

Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final is Monday night on ABC at 7 PM central and can also be seen on ESPN+.

For more information on the Stanley Cup Final, the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning rosters and their upcoming games, you can visit the league website.