Upper Iowa to Leave NSIC for Great Lakes Valley Conference

News broke on Tuesday morning that the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) will be losing a valued member.

Upper Iowa University, which calls Fayette, Iowa home, has informed the conference that they plan to make the switch to the Great Lakes Valley Conference following the 2022-23 academic year.

Here is the official post from the NSIC Twitter page:

Upper Iowa had been a member school within the conference since 2006, and will now move to the Great Lakes Valley Conference after this academic year.

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, the conference will have a total of 14 members following the addition of Peacock athletics. 12 of the 14 schools are located in either Missouri or Illinois, with Upper Iowa becoming the first school in the Hawkeye state to call the conference home.

Sources: NSIC Twitter, Northernsun.org and Great Lakes Valley Conference Wikipedia