USD Alum Chris Nilsen Gets Chance at Gold Medal

We are already cheering for Team USA to get as many gold medals as possible, but back in South Dakota, we are cheering for one athlete a little bit more than any other.

University of South Dakota alum Chris Nilsen is a pole vaulting phenom and has catapulted himself onto the world stage at the Olympics in Toyoko.

His best attempt was 5.75, while clearing 5.5 and 5.65 as well on his way to the pole vaulting finals which will give him a chance to snag a medal.

In 2019, he grabbed a gold medal at the Pan American Games, but has yet to have a crack at the Olympics and hopefully he can vault to a gold next week.

The pole vaulting finals will take place on Tuesday August 3 at 5:20 AM with coverage across the NBC Sports platform.

For more information on the Olympics, the schedule of events and TV schedule as well, you can visit their website.