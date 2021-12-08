The 2021 season for the University of South Dakota football team has come to an end, but the awards may just be beginning.

On Tuesday night, the University of South Dakota football team was honored with the 2021 Sports Illustrated Play of the Year.

The play that won the award was none other than the hail mary pass and the subsequent touchdown that gave USD the huge win against in-state rival SDSU.

Not only was the touchdown throw from Carson Camp amazing, but the catch by Jeremiah Webb was also equally amazing and the call from Midco Sports own Jay Elsen capped off a terrific play for the Coyotes.

That play will go down as one of the best plays to ever happen in sports in the state of South Dakota and it was great to see it get the recognition it deserved with the prestigious honor.

This may not be the only award the University of South Dakota football team may receive for this play, as I'm sure other award shows will have them as a finalist as well.

Here is the press release from the University of South Dakota Athletic Department after the award was handed out on Tuesday night.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla.—South Dakota football's Hail Mary touchdown on the final play of a 23-20 win against rival-South Dakota State was named the winner of The Sports Illustrated Awards' Smooth Play of the Year. The announcement was made live Tuesday at Hard Rock Live located inside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Coyote quarterback Carson Camp and wide receiver Jeremiah Webb , who connected for the game-winning score, were in person to accept the award on the program's behalf. "Great plays come from great teams," said Camp. "And that's what we have at the University of South Dakota. On behalf of USD, our coaches and our teammates, we want to thank Sports Illustrated for honoring us for Play of the Year." "Everyone dreams of scoring their first touchdown," said Webb. "Never in my dreams could I picture this. As happy as I was to come down with that catch, I was even happier for the 11 seniors who walked off that field a winner on Senior Day." The awards were streamed live and hosted by DJ Khaled and Cari Champion. NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal presented the Play of the Year Award. Jordan Spieth, Gonzaga men's basketball and Marshall men's soccer were the other three nominees.

For more information on USD Football, their current roster and other sports throughout the athletic department, you. can visit their website.