USD MBB Hires New Director of Operations

Both the Men's and Women's Basketball teams at USD experienced coaching changes this offseason, and on Tuesday, the University announced that there will be a new director of operations for Men's Basketball as well.

"South Dakota head men's basketball coach Eric Peterson announced the hiring of Casey Bruggeman as the Director of Operations on Tuesday. Bruggeman comes to South Dakota after four seasons serving as an assistant coach at the University of Minnesota Duluth."

Bruggeman will have a wide variety of responsibilities, and will help guide and transition the program following a 19-12 finish to last season.

The Coyote Men fell in four of their last five games last season, including their season closing loss to North Dakota in the Summit League Tournament 74-71.

Bruggeman not only bring the operations experience needed for the position, but can also relate to the athletes as well, having been a college athlete himself:

"Bruggeman played four seasons of collegiate basketball at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota. He was voted team captain his senior season before an injury sidelined him for the remainder of his career."

Eric Peterson was named the new Head Coach of the USD Coyote Men back in March, as he took over for Todd Lee, who was let go after four seasons.

