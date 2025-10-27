That game is coming up on Saturday, November 8th, and we now have other details solidified in the matchup.

Per GoJacks.com:

Kickoff for the Nov. 8 Interstate Series football game between South Dakota State and South Dakota has been set for 3 p.m., officials from the Missouri Valley Football Conference and ESPN announced Monday.

The game, which will be played at the DakotaDome in Vermillion, will be televised nationally for the second year in a row on ESPNU.

South Dakota State enters the week 7-1 overall and 3-1 in the MVFC. The Jackrabbits, who host Indiana State on Saturday, are tied for fourth in this week's Stats Perform media poll and fifth in the coaches' rankings. USD holds a 5-4 overall record and a 3-2 mark in league play ahead of a Nov. 1 home game against North Dakota.