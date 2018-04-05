USD’s Matt Mooney Given Transfer Release from School

University of South Dakota went into the Summit League Tournament the #2 seed with head coach Craig Smith and guard Matt Mooney leading the way.

Now both of them could potentially be gone this season.

The one for sure is that Smith wont be around as he took the head coaching job at Utah State last week and was replaced this week by Todd Lee.

The uncertain part is whether or not Mooney will be back.

He has been given his release from South Dakota and isn't closing the door on a return to the Coyotes, but he will explore other options.

Mooney was only second to SDSU's Mike Daum a year ago as far as talent in the Summit League and has become a really good defender to go along with all the production on the offensive side of the ball.