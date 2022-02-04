USD/SDSU Rivalry Renews This Week in Brookings and Vermillion

SDSU/USD/ Todd Greene Unsplash

Every single time that South Dakota State University and the University of South Dakota tangle in competition, the whole state pays attention.

This weekend, the state of South Dakota will be paying attention as USD and SDSU renew their rivalry on the basketball court.

The USD and SDSU women will play at 2:00 PM in Brookings and the men will play at 7:00 PM in Vermillion.

Earlier this season, USD defeated SDSU on the women's side in Vermillion and the SDSU men defeated USD in Brookings.

The cool thing about this weekend's games is that all four teams are playing some really good basketball at this point of the season.

With the Summit League tournament looming about a month from now, these matchups could very well be a momentum boost that they could carry into March.

For more information on the USD men's and women's basketball teams, their current roster, and their upcoming schedule, you can visit their website.

For more information on the SDSU men's and women's basketball teams, their current roster, and their upcoming schedule, you can visit their website.

