The Sioux Falls Cougar football program might just be a few weeks away from getting the 2025 season underway, but it's never a bad time to add more leadership to the program.

On Wednesday, the Cougar football program announced that they were adding a highly experienced former player and coach to Jim Glogowski's staff.

Keevan Lucas, who played his college football at Tulsa, will serve as the program's wide receivers coach.

Per USFCougars.com:

University of Sioux Falls Football has announced the addition of Keevan Lucas , a former NFL, CFL and GFL wide receiver and All-American Athletic Conference honoree at Tulsa, as the program's new wide receivers coach ahead of the 2025 season.

Lucas brings a dynamic blend of elite playing experience, global perspective, and a passion for mentorship to the Cougars' coaching staff. Known for his explosive playmaking ability, Lucas finished his career at the University of Tulsa with 2,970 receiving yards, 26 touchdowns, and six 100-yard games despite missing most of the 2015 season due to injury.

"Keevan brings a unique energy and perspective to our program," said Head Coach Jim Glogowski . "He's been through the highs and lows of football at the highest levels and has come out of it with a passion for developing young men both on and off the field."

Lucas signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 before taking his talents to the CFL's Edmonton Eskimos and later the German Football League's Potsdam Royals, where his time abroad expanded his view of life and culture, reshaping his purpose beyond the game.

After his playing career, Lucas launched 2Mile Movement, a business dedicated to training and mentoring athletes of all ages. Through it, he's worked closely with youth and adults, providing performance coaching and life mentorship with a focus on discipline, accountability, and resilience.

At Tulsa, Lucas was a two-time letterwinner and emerged as one of the top receivers in the country during the 2014 season, hauling in 101 receptions for 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns to earn Second Team All-AAC honors. He was a semifinalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award and was repeatedly recognized on national watch lists, including for the Biletnikoff Award.

A native of Abilene, Texas, Lucas starred at Abilene High School and tied the school's 200-meter track record with a time of 21.5 seconds. He earned multiple all-district honors and graduated early to enroll at Tulsa in January 2013.

The USF Cougars open the season on Thursday, August 28th when they head to Spearfish to take on Black Hills State. For the latest on the program and the 2025 schedule, visit the link below.

Source: USF Cougars

