Kickoff to the DII College Football season right here in Sioux Falls and beyond is right around the corner!

In preparation for the season, we're treated to watch list, preseason rankings and so much more.

The NSIC is always one of most competitive DII conferences nationwide, and don't expect that to change in 2025.

Get our free mobile app

On Tuesday, the conference released its preseason coaches' poll, and our two Sioux Falls-based programs both are in the top 5.

Here's a look at the poll:

NorthernSun.org NorthernSun.org loading...

Last season, the Vikings captured the league title with a final mark of 8-2 in conference play. Mankato, Sioux Falls, and Bemidji were close behind at 7-3.

READ MORE: Iowa Unranked, Cyclones #22 in Preseason Coaches Top 25

This upcoming season, the league coaches view the Mavericks as the favorite, with the Vikings also nabbing 3 first-place votes.

In addition to the poll, the conference also named its Preseason Players of the Year. Augustana Quarterback Gunnar Hensley was named as the South Division Preseason Offensive Player of the Year while Northern State Linebacker Jake Adams was the North Division Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.

For the full release including players to watch for each team in conference, visit the link here.

The Sioux Falls Cougars open the season out West with a Thursday Night matchup at Black Hills State on Thursday, August 28th. The Augustana Vikings will be at home to start the season on Saturday, August 30th when they play host to Missouri Western here in Sioux Falls.

For the latest on both programs, visit their official sites below.

Sources: NorthernSun.org, USFCougars.com, and Go Augie

Recent Key to the City Rivalry History Between Augie and USF Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

The 16 South Dakota Coyotes and SDSU Jackrabbits in the NFL Gallery Credit: Bert Remien