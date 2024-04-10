USF Football Spring Preview Game This Weekend
The University of Sioux Falls will suit up for their 2024 Spring Preview game at Bob Young Field this Saturday. The Cougars who are coming off a 3-8 season will scrimmage against MSU Moorhead at 2:30 PM.
Fans can attend the free game with the concession stand open as well.
USF Football 2024 Schedule
August 29, 7:00 PM Away St. Thomas
September 7, 6:00 PM Away Northern State
September 14, 1:00 PM Home UMary
September 21, 1:00 PM Home Bemidji State
September 28, 2:00 PM Away Minot State
October 5, 2:00 PM Away Minnesota State
October 12, 1:00 PM Home Concordia-St. Paul
October 19, 1:00 PM Home Minnesota Duluth
October 26, 12:00 PM Wayne State
November 9, 1:00 PM Away Augustana
November 16, 1:00 PM Home Southwest Minnesota State
30 famous people you might not know were college athletes
Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.
Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli