USF Football Spring Preview Game This Weekend

The University of Sioux Falls will suit up for their 2024 Spring Preview game at Bob Young Field this Saturday. The Cougars who are coming off a 3-8 season will scrimmage against MSU Moorhead at 2:30 PM.

Fans can attend the free game with the concession stand open as well.

August 29, 7:00 PM Away St. Thomas

September 7, 6:00 PM Away Northern State

September 14, 1:00 PM Home UMary

September 21, 1:00 PM Home Bemidji State

September 28, 2:00 PM Away Minot State

October 5, 2:00 PM Away Minnesota State

October 12, 1:00 PM Home Concordia-St. Paul

October 19, 1:00 PM Home Minnesota Duluth

October 26, 12:00 PM Wayne State

November 9, 1:00 PM Away Augustana

November 16, 1:00 PM Home Southwest Minnesota State

