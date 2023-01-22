USF Men’s Basketball Takes Down St. Cloud and Splits Weekend
The University of Sioux Falls men's basketball team defeated St. Cloud on Saturday to split their weekend matchups on the basketball court.
The win propelled USF to a record of 14-6 on the season and 9-5 overall in the NSIC.
Get our free mobile app
Here is the complete release from the USF athletic department on the game against St. Cloud and the weekend action.
SIOUX FALLS – The University of Sioux Falls men's basketball team defeated St. Cloud State, 83-73, in today's NSIC cross conference match-up.
WHAT HAPPENED
- The Cougars hit a season high 19 three pointers against the Huskies today as they surpassed their previous high of 17 set back in December against Concordia – St. Paul.
- Sioux Falls saw 37 points come from their bench led by Conner Jackson (17) and Jake Kettner (10).
- USF led for just under 28 minutes today with their largest lead of 25 coming in the second half.
SIOUX FALLS LEADERS
- Matt Cartwright paved the way for the Coo with 19 points followed by Conner Jackson with a career high 17 today.
- Jackson went 5-10 from beyond the arch today followed by Kenji Scales with four of his own.
- Cartwright went 6-6 from the free throw line with four of those coming off Husky technical fouls.
- Jack Thompson dished out eight assists for the Coo followed by Cartwright and Jackson each with four.
TEAM STATISTICS
- Sioux Falls went 27-60 from the field tonight while going 10-13 from the free throw line.
- The Cougars pulled down 33 boards on the night with 10 of them coming from the offensive side of the ball and 23 defensively.
- USF forced the Huskies to 15 turnovers while picking up 20 points in the process.
UP NEXT
The Cougars will be back in action next weekend as they hit the road to take on Minnesota Crookston of Friday and Bemidji State on Saturday.
The Ultimate Sioux Falls Visitor's Guide: A to Z
Sioux Falls has lots to explore; fun stuff for the whole family, food of every kind, educational opportunities, and more! If you have out-of-town guests visiting, show them around our city. Eat at places they've never eaten. Take them to places they'd never go. Take some great photos to post on social media (and don't forget the hashtag #HiFromSiouxFalls). We've even listed some cool hotels where they can stay if you don't have the room.
Sioux Falls, South Dakota. We call it the 'Sioux Empire.' It's the biggest city in the state with a population of nearly 200,000. We’re known for our namesake, Falls Park, along the Big Sioux River. Sioux Falls has received numerous accolades for its quality of life. We have been named the number one best place to rent in America. We’ve topped the list of Best States to Find a Job. Sioux Falls is the Best City in America for Young Professionals.
We've appeared on lists such as Most Charming Small Cities, Top 10 Place to Raise Kids, and even ranked 10th in the 2020 Top 100 Best Places to Live. We have an abundance of achievements and you can see them on the Sioux Falls Development Foundation's website.
It's a pretty awesome city and that's why we think you should come and visit. If you're coming on business or pleasure, we've put together a list of places to go and things to see. We know you want to explore the attractions the city is known for like Falls Park, the Arc of Dreams, and the Sculpture Walk, but there's a lot more to see and do than just the touristy (that's really a word) stuff. The best places to go are where the locals go and we have a not your average, ordinary visitor's guide.
Here's a list of over 100 things to do and places to go in Sioux Falls.
Click HERE for a list of all the places we mention and links to each one. Print it out or save it to your phone and use it as a reference when you're visiting. See you soon!