USF Matt Cartwright Is NSIC Player Of The Week

University of Sioux Falls

BURNSVILLE – The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference announced their weekly Player of the Week selections today with USFs own Matt Cartwright receiving the South Division honor.

Following an outstanding weekend, Cartwright averaged 38 points on the weekend with a career-high of 45 points against Moorhead. During the Cougars game against Moorhead, Cartwright also set the USF single-game three-point record with nine made three-pointers.

Cartwright currently leads the NSIC in scoring with 427 points on the year while averaging 23.7 points a game. He also leads the league in three-point per game and three-point percentage with 72 made three-pointers this season.

Sioux Falls (13-5) will host Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State this weekend with the men's team playing first. USF will host Duluth on Friday at 5:30 PM and St. Cloud State at 3:30 PM on Saturday.

