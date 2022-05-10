USF’s Lee Pitts Attending San Francisco 49ers Rookie Minicamp

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Lee Pitts, who was a standout defensive back for the University of Sioux Falls Football Team in 2021, will participate in a rookie mini-camp for the San Francisco 49ers of the National Football League on May 12-15.

Pitts helped lead the Cougars to an NSIC South Division title as part of an 8-3 season in the NSIC. He was part of a USF defense that was fifth in the NSIC in total defense and led the lead in scoring defense.

A year ago Pitts started 11 games for USF and had 32 tackles with 28 solo stops. He finished with six passes defended, forced a fumble, and returned an interception 57 yards for a TD in a 35-7 win at Southwest Minnesota State on Oct. 9, 2021. He had a season-high eight tackles against Minnesota State.

His father, Ron, played six years as a cornerback in the NFL for the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers while his grandfather, Elijah Pitts, was an 11-year running back for five NFL championship teams (two Super Bowl titles) in Green Bay.