Minnesota Vikings In The Super Bowl? Yep, I Can Remember All Four
Minnesota Vikings In The Super Bowl? Yep, I Can Remember All Four
Ten Most Disappointing Minnesota Sports Seasons
It's that time of year, the time when everyone is talking about the NFL's upcoming Super Bowl.
It may be hard to believe, but there was a time when the Minnesota Vikings went to the Super Bowl.
And then they went again. And then again. And then again. Hey, we were one of the greatest teams of all time!
Unfortunately, it was the same time the Vikings lost the Super Bowl. And then again. And then again. And then again. Well, at least we must have been one of the second-best teams of all time!
For a whole lot of Vikings fans...you know, the ones who walk around with younger bones...the Vikings have never been to the Super Bowl.
Then there's the ol' dog that is me. I remember the first time... and the second... and the third... and the fourth.
Super Bowl 4 was gonna be a blowout, not much of a game really. Minnesota vs. the AFL's Kansas City Chiefs. And it was a blowout, just the wrong way is all.
KC wins 23-7. It was January 1970.
No worries. Fast forward to January '74, Super Bowl 8. I remember watching that game in Canby, Minnesota at my buddy Kevin's house. Life would be good with a possible huge Vikes win!
Except, of course, Miami wins 24-7.
But hey, we're right back the next year against Pittsburgh. I remember that one too, though I'd just as soon forget. Steelers, 16-6.
Geez, do we have a pattern going on here?
Yes, yes we do.
Super Bowl 11, 1977. Our 4th (and to date) final time. Is our fourth trip the lucky trip? Can we beat the Oakland Raiders? Well, we could but...no. 32-14. Really not even close.
And that, as they say, was that.
Until...when? Not this year. Heck, we didn't even make the playoffs. So maybe...next year? Hope, as they say, springs eternal.
Will the fifth time be the charm?
Maybe, maybe not, but wouldn't it be fun to have the chance?